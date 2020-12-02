Bitter cold temperatures and clear skies Wednesday

We’re starting off this morning with clear skies and bitterly cold temperatures in the upper 20s.
Skies will be mostly sunny with a few clouds rolling in late in the day. Highs will be in the upper 50s this afternoon. Temperatures will fall into the upper 40s this evening. Lows tonight will bottom out in the low 40s.
Showers will move in on Thursday as another system swings through the area.
Friday and this weekend will be dry and sunny with highs in the mid-50s.
Next week will be a little warmer as tempers warm up into the low to mid-60s.
