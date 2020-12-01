Vida hosting Hearts for Hattiesburg to help local families this Christmas

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Vida in Hattiesburg is hosting an event Sunday to help families in the community during this holiday season.
The church will be wrapping gifts, packing food boxes, accepting toys and non-perishable food donations.
“If we need new shoes, we’ll just run to Academy or run to a shoe store and buy some shoes,” David Martinez, pastor of Vida, said. “If we need a new blanket, we’ll just run to a Walmart or to the store and pick up a blanket, but a lot of these families they don’t have that access as easily as us and so by giving to this event it will not only bless them, but our hope is that it will begin the process of recovery.”
The Hearts for Hattiesburg event starts at 5 p.m. Sunday. Martinez says all donations will help 12 Hispanic families experience a Christmas this year.
“There are roughly 45 to 50 children in these 12 families, and so the needs that we’ve identified are basic needs like school uniforms, shoes,” Martinez said. “We’ve identified needs like food even.”
Martinez says residents can also help online if they can’t attend the event. The church has created an Amazon wish list that includes items that will be gifted to the families and their children.
“We are blessed to be a blessing,” Martinez said. “I feel like is our duty as Vida to step in and not only preach the gospel but be the gospel to somebody.”
For a list of items needed or to get involved in helping, visit www.vidahattiesburg.org.
