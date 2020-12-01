Vida hosting Hearts for Hattiesburg to help local families this Christmas

“If we need new shoes, we’ll just run to Academy or run to a shoe store and buy some shoes,” David Martinez, pastor of Vida, said. “If we need a new blanket, we’ll just run to a Walmart or to the store and pick up a blanket, but a lot of these families they don’t have that access as easily as us and so by giving to this event it will not only bless them, but our hope is that it will begin the process of recovery.”