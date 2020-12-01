Starbucks to offer free coffee to frontline workers for the month of December

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - This month, Starbucks is giving back to frontline workers and members of the healthcare community.
“It has been an extraordinarily difficult year, especially for the front-line responders who are serving our communities,” said Virginia Tenpenny, Starbucks vice president, Global Social Impact. “We want to show our deep gratitude for those who support and protect us every day with a small gesture of kindness and a cup of coffee.”
Starting on December 1, Starbucks will offer a free tall brewed coffee to frontline responders. This includes the following:
- Frontline healthcare providers
- Doctors
- Nurses
- Public health workers
- Pharmacists
- Dispatchers
- Firefighters
- Paramedics
- Police officers
- Dentists
- Dental hygienists
- Mental health workers (therapist, psychologist, social worker, counselor, etc.)
- Hospital staff (janitor, housekeeping, security, etc.)
- Active-duty military
Frontline workers may request hot or iced coffee as part of the promotion.
The offer will last through December 31 and can be redeemed at any Starbucks company-owned location or select licensed stores.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.