PRVEPA General Manager Randy Wallace to retire

COLUMBIA, Miss. - In its 82-year history, Pearl River Valley Electric has had five general managers that have helped guide the cooperative through devasting storms and prosperous times, while leaving their unique imprint on the cooperative. Randy Wallace has been an employee of Pearl River Valley Electric for 43 years, and for 13 as general manager. In his time as general manager, Randy Wallace has overseen the cooperative’s day to day operations and has guided the cooperative through unprecedented growth.