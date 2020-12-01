1,141 new COVID-19 cases, 29 deaths reported Tuesday in Miss.

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state has risen to more than 154,000.
MSDH reported 1,141 new COVID-19 cases and 29 additional deaths on Tuesday, bringing the state totals to 154,411 cases and 3,836 deaths since the outbreak started in the spring.
Of the new deaths, only one was reported in the Pine Belt. That death was reported in Jasper County and happened between Nov. 19 and Nov. 22, according to MSDH.
In the 10 Pine Belt counties, 16,998 COVID-19 cases and 420 deaths have been reported since the outbreak started:
- Covington: 1,286 cases, 39 deaths
- Forrest: 3,897 cases, 86 deaths
- Greene: 615 cases, 22 deaths
- Jasper: 852 cases, 23 deaths
- Jefferson Davis: 590 cases, 17 deaths
- Jones: 3,690 cases, 88 deaths
- Lamar: 2,978 cases, 50 deaths
- Marion: 1,194 cases, 46 deaths
- Perry: 683 cases, 26 deaths
- Wayne: 1,213 cases, 23 deaths
MSDH also is reporting more than 128,000 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.
Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.
Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.
To date, nearly 1.3 million people have been tested for coronavirus in Mississippi.
