Lauren Rogers Museum launches online auction Thursday

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Lauren Rogers Museum of Art’s 2020 Gala will look a little different this year. The museum will not have its in-person event, but it is still having its virtual auction.
“Our online auction will begin this Thursday, two days from today, at 6 p.m. and the bidding will open at that point and continue through Dec. 5, which is Saturday at 8 p.m.,” Holly Green, LRMA director of development said.
Green says this year’s fundraising auction is filled with sports collectibles, exciting getaways, paintings and much more.
“We have a diamond tennis bracelet, we have emerald and diamond earrings, and phenomenal pieces of artwork,” Green said. “We also have a slot to play in the Sanderson Farms Championship next year, the Wednesday Pro Am. We have a trip to Vancouver and Victoria, Canada and we have a luxury sports getaway.”
She says proceeds from the auction will help the museum.
“With the money that we raise from our gala we support our exhibitions, which are brought to our communities, state, region, free of charge to anyone who enters our doors and we also provide education programs. We take our fabulous education activities into the communities to underserved areas and bring arts experiences to children and to families,” Green said.
The museum hopes to raise just as much money as in previous years.
“We know that it is due to the hard work and efforts of our committee that we will make this money so we are thrilled with whatever, but personally I would like to see us reach $100,000 this year,” Green said. “We have reached that for the last two or three years with our auctions in person and I think we can do it online.”
To view all auction items and to register as a bidder, visit lrma2020.ggo.bid.
