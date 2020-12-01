Jones County suspect sought in stabbing

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a man wanted in an overnight stabbing.
Timothy Meadows is wanted for aggravated assault after a man was injured in a stabbing on Pine Drive in the Glade community, according to the sheriff’s department.
The victim sustained serious injuries and was driven to the South Central Regional Medical Center emergency room by another individual.
If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Meadows, you are asked to contact the Jones County Sheriff’s Department at 601-425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428-7867.
