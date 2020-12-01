Jasper County Sheriff’s Office purchases new vehicles

JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office has new vehicles on the road patrolling the county.
The department recently purchased 10 new Dodge Durango SUVs. Sheriff Randy Johnson said the fleet is upgraded on a schedule.
“Every 4 years we order a fleet of vehicles. That’s part of my budget, it’s budgeted in,” Johnson said.
In the past, officers drove Ford Tauruses, but because of manufacturing timelines, the department purchased 10 Dodge Durangos this time around.
“It costs a little more to get a Durango, but I checked with the board and they had no issues with it at all,” Johnson said. “I do what I can to save money, but at the same time we got to make sure what we’re getting is quality stuff.”
Johnson said patrol cars see a lot of wear and tear on the roads and need to be replaced about every four years.
“Our vehicles, we work around the clock 24 hours a day, so they’re always going and in four years they got a lot of miles, over 120 or 130,000,” Johnson said.
Johnson added that it’s important to invest in the new vehicles for the sake of the department as well as the people in the community.
“You know you hate for your guys to be out running the road and trying to serve the public in something that’s getting where it’s not safe for them to be out,” he said., “We try to keep our guys in stuff that we know is safe, and like I said, whatever we do we try to be budget-conscious. You know, the county pays for these vehicles, so we try to take care of them and make sure we’re getting the best for the money we’re spending.”
Seven of the 10 vehicles the county purchased are already on the roads. The department is still waiting on the last three.
