Jasper County Sheriff’s Office purchases new vehicles

“You know you hate for your guys to be out running the road and trying to serve the public in something that’s getting where it’s not safe for them to be out,” he said., “We try to keep our guys in stuff that we know is safe, and like I said, whatever we do we try to be budget-conscious. You know, the county pays for these vehicles, so we try to take care of them and make sure we’re getting the best for the money we’re spending.”