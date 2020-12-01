Hattiesburg burglary suspect charged after surrendering to police

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A man wanted for questioning in an ongoing commercial burglary investigation has been charged in the case.
According to Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman Ryan Moore, 24-year-old Xavier Barnes has been charged with one count of commercial burglary.
Moore said Barnes was charged after turning himself in to HPD on Tuesday. The police department put out an alert Monday saying Barnes was wanted for questioning in the investigation.
Moore said the burglary happened on Nov. 27 in the 6000 block of U.S. Highway 49.
