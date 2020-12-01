Hattiesburg Arts Council to host holiday art market Saturday

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - If you’re looking for something fun for the family to do this weekend, you might want to check out the Hattiesburg Arts Center holiday art market where local artists will sell their creations.
There will be free crafts for kids to do while people shop.
Director Emily Gallaspy says the vendors have everything from custom prints to stained glass to handmade Christmas tree toppers.
“Over the summer, the art center has slowly grown piece by piece, room by room, and we’ve had a lot of new resident artists move in and have begun to use the space for their studio spaces,” she said. “And so I decided to do an art market to help promote some of these local artists in Hattiesburg and we have had about 20 artists sign up.”
The market will be this Saturday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. in the parking lot of the arts center on Main Street.
