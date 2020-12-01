Temperatures to reach freezing again overnight

PINE BELT (WDAM) - Temperatures will tumble back into the upper 20s again tonight under mostly clear conditions. Expect temperatures to be back into the 40s after sundown and then into the 30s by 9 pm. Tuesday, highs will top out around 55 with lows Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning in the 20s.
Wednesday we start to ease back to around 60 for afternoon highs and lows in the mid to upper 30s Wednesday night. There is a chance for some rain late Wednesday night, about a 10% chance. That sticks around on Thursday with a chance for a few light rain showers. The chance for rain on Thursday is around 40%.
Friday will feature some lingering showers and highs in the 50s again.
This weekend, things dry back out and highs will top out in the 50s under mostly sunny conditions.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.