Brett Favre: Brees was ‘bullied’ after his comments against kneeling during national anthem

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - In a recent interview, Brett Favre said that Saints quarterback Drew Brees was “bullied” after speaking out against kneeling during the national anthem.
In June, Brees told Yahoo Finance that he would “never agree” with anyone who disrespected the United States flag. When he hears the anthem, Brees said that he thinks of his grandparents who fought in World War II and those who stood up during the civil rights movement.
“I think what you do by standing there and showing respect to the flag with your hand over your heart is it shows unity,” Brees said. “It shows that we are all in this together, we can all do better and that we are all part of the solution.”
Many NFL players started kneeling during the anthem to protest racial inequality and police brutality. It was taken to new heights after the death of George Floyd sparked a wave of protests across the world.
Because of this, Brees’ comments were soon met with backlash, with one Saints teammate stating that Brees should “shut the f*** up.”
As the fallout grew, Brees relented, releasing an apology on Instagram and writing that his comments were “insensitive” and that they “completely missed the mark on the issues we are facing right now as a country.”
In his interview with America This Week, Favre said that he did not think Brees was wrong for standing for his cause but added that others can kneel for their cause as well.
“I think Drew stated clearly what he was standing for,” Favre said. The Gulfport native and Super Bowl champion would later say that Brees “got bullied” for his stance. “There’s no question about it and he wasn’t wrong.”
Favre then said that there are a lot of things that need to be fixed in the country and in the world, but that the “starting quarterback for the New Orleans Saints can’t fix it.”
