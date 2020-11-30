Suspect sought in armed robbery at Waynesboro business

WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - Waynesboro police are searching for a man wanted in a Sunday night armed robbery.
The Waynesboro Police Department responded to a call at the Dollar General Store located on 1006 Mississippi Drive.
According to WPD Investigations Commander Don Hopkins, a man entered the store shortly before 10:00 p.m. and brandished a firearm before demanding money.
A clerk and manager were on duty at the time of the robbery, which occurred as they were closing the store.
“He ordered the clerks and the manager to get all the money that was in the store, place it in Dollar General bags and give it to him,” Hopkins said. “The clerks cooperated with what he was asking, he was in a silver or gray colored SUV, possibly a Chevy Trailblazer, GMC Envoy or Dodge Durango, something in that order, unknown direction of travel when he left from there.”
The suspect was wearing a black hoodie with light-colored jeans and blue or black tennis shoes with black stripes on them.
Anyone with information can call the Waynesboro Police Department at 601-7353192 or the 911 Dispatch Office at 601-735-2323.
There is up to a $1,000 reward to anyone with information leading to the arrest and conviction of the individual responsible in the robbery.
