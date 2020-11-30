Runoff for Jones Co. Justice Court judge still undecided

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - No winner has been declared in the runoff for Jones County Justice Court judge for District 2.
The Jones County seat will not be announced until all votes are counted.
Sonny Saul held a four-vote lead over Noel A. Rogers after the Nov. 24 runoff with around 10 mail-in absentee ballots that had not been returned to the Jones County Circuit Clerk’s office.
If the mail-in absentee ballots were postmarked by Nov. 24, they can be received by the circuit clerk’s office for up to five business days after the runoff, making 5 p.m. Thursday the deadline, according to the Secretary of State’s office.
The two advanced to a runoff after Saul led a field of four candidates with 34% of the vote in the Nov. 3 special election, with Rogers trailing at almost 30%.
After the Thursday deadline, the resolution board must meet to accept or reject any additional ballots received by mail. The election must be certified by Friday at 5 p.m.
