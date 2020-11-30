1,485 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death reported Monday in Miss.

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state has risen to more than 153,000.
MSDH reported 1,485 new COVID-19 cases and 1 additional death on Monday, bringing the state totals to 153,270 cases and 3,807 deaths since the outbreak started in the spring.
In the 10 Pine Belt counties, 16,825 COVID-19 cases and 419 deaths have been reported since the outbreak started:
- Covington: 1,279 cases, 39 deaths
- Forrest: 3,882 cases, 86 deaths
- Greene: 612 cases, 22 deaths
- Jasper: 848 cases, 22 deaths
- Jefferson Davis: 588 cases, 17 deaths
- Jones: 3,677 cases, 88 deaths
- Lamar: 2,966 cases, 50 deaths
- Marion: 1,186 cases, 46 deaths
- Perry: 681 cases, 26 deaths
- Wayne: 1,206 cases, 23 deaths
MSDH also is reporting more than 128,000 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.
Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.
Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.
To date, nearly 1.3 million people have been tested for coronavirus in Mississippi.
