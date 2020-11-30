Man charged with aggravated assault, kidnapping in Jones Co.

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - An aggravated assault turned into a kidnapping of a Jones County woman late Thanksgiving evening, according to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department.
Investigators from the sheriff’s department said Eric Hammonds was having a verbal argument with his girlfriend at their home on Major Ulmer Road in the Sharon community when it turned physical.
She left the house and went next-door seeking help.
Investigators said that’s when Hammonds went to the neighbor’s house where his girlfriend was and physically forced her back into their home against her will.
Law enforcement officers were called to the scene and arrested Hammonds and charged him with aggravated assault and kidnapping.
His bond was set at $20,000.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.