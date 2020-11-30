Jones County suspect apprehended in Perry County

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Kolton Pearson, the subject of a Saturday manhunt after he fled a Jones County Sheriff’s Department traffic stop, was captured Sunday in Perry County.
Pearson, who was wanted on a warrant from Missouri, fled the traffic stop near Ovett on Mississippi 15 South.
Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin said that Pearson had been apprehended in New Augusta and will be transported to Jones County.
“We greatly appreciate (Perry County) Sheriff Mitch Nobles and the Perry County Sheriff’s Department for making this apprehension.
“Additional details on this incident will be released as soon as possible.”
Pearson, who was driving a Chrysler Town & Country van that was reported stolen out of Missouri, fled on foot at the traffic stop near Will Young Road.
He and his traveling companion, Amanda Thompson, both had felony warrants out of Missouri with extradition requested.
Thompson was arrested at the traffic stop Saturday and is in custody.
Berlin applauded the public’s help in tracking down Pearson.
“Our thanks to the many people who called in tips throughout the day and night,” Berlin said. “One person in particular played a critical role in the capture of Kolton Pearson and his actions will be recognized as appropriate later on.”
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.