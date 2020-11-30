HPD seeking duo after grand-larceny warrants issued

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police are asking for the public’s help in locating two men with active grand larceny warrants in an ongoing investigation.
Joseph Scott Hartfield, 32, of Pearl River County, has an active arrest warrant for grand larceny-under a rental agreement, in connection to an incident that occurred on Nov. 18 in the 4200 block of Lincoln Road.
Kyle Ryan Todd also has an active arrest warrant for grand larceny-under a rental agreement in the same incident.
If you have any information on their whereabouts, please contact Hattiesburg police or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601) 582-STOP.
