HPD is seeking Hattiesburg man for questioning in a commercial burglary

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) -Hattiesburg police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 24-year-old Hattiesburg man wanted for questioning in an ongoing commercial burglary investigation.
According to a release from the Hattiesburg Police Department, Xavier Barnes is being sought in reference to a burglary that occurred on Nov. 27 in the 6000 block of U.S. 49.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact Hattiesburg police or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601) 582-STOP.
