Freezing temperatures expected this week

PINE BELT (WDAM) - Mostly clear and breezy conditions will prevail through the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will hover around 50 degrees through sundown. Then, overnight and into Tuesday, lows will be in the 20s. In fact, we do the same song-and-dance on Tuesday, too. Highs around 55 with lows Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning in the 20s.
Wednesday we start to ease back to around 60 for afternoon highs and lows in the mid to upper 30s. There is a chance for some rain late Wednesday night, about a 20% chance. That sticks around on Thursday with a chance for a few light rain showers. The chance for rain on Thursday is around 40%.
Friday will feature some lingering showers and highs in the 50s again.
This weekend, things dry back out and highs will top out in the 50s under mostly sunny conditions.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.