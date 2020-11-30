Carey finishes 2-1 at ‘Battle of the Beach’ tourney

From William Carey University Sports Information
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WDAM) – William Carey University made seven 3-pointers while shooting 57 percent from the floor Sunday in a strong first half that propelled the Crusaders to an 80-65 victory over Florida Memorial University.
The win came in Carey’s final game in the “Battle of the Beach” tournament, as the Crusaders won their final two games to finish 2-1 in the round-robin format.
An 18-4 run in the first half, fueled by two 3-pointers from Sayveon Bumpers and another trey from Jonathan Floyd, gave Carey a 17-point lead.
The Crusaders (3-3) led 48-32 at halftime and Florida Memorial (1-5) never got closer than 10 points in the second half.
Floyd finished with 18 points, five rebounds and three steals for Carey, while Maxwell Starwood added 18 points and four rebounds.
Dajon Whitworth had 16 points and five assists, Emile Kazeneza pulled a “double-double” with 11 points and 14 rebounds and Bumpers added 11 points.
Memorial got 13 points and eight rebounds from Ali Mubashar.
The Crusaders will travel across Hattiesburg at 7 p.m. Wednesday for an exhibition game with the University of Southern Mississippi at Reed Green Coliseum.
