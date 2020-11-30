Busy ‘Click It or Ticket’ enforcement period for Jones Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department wrapped up its “Click It or Ticket” campaign Sunday.
According to Grants Administrator Lance Chancellor, the department had a very active holiday weekend and responded to several accidents during the enforcement period.
“One on Lower Myrick Road where a female driver hydroplaned and ended up crashing into an unoccupied mobile home causing extensive damage not only to her vehicle, but to the mobile home,” Chancellor said. “She was transported by ambulance to South Central Regional Medical Center for treatment. Another one in the Shady Grove Community, another one up in the Hoy Community, so yeah very busy weekend. Some of that of course due to rain.”
Although the Click It or Ticket initiative has ended, Chancellor says the sheriff’s department will continue enforcing the lifesaving laws.
“Our enforcement continues every day,” Chancellor said. “Whether it’s on overtime through traffic enforcement grants or whether it’s just in our normal daily operations. So, we’re always out there looking for drivers, passengers who are unrestrained and then also children who are not in child restraint seats.”
Chancellor says the department issued 374 seat belt citations during its last traffic safety enforcement period.
“We had 59 citations where drivers did not have their children in a child safety seat or buckled up in any manner,” Chancellor said. “So, that is a lot. That is a lot of kids that are riding around with no seat belt or no safety seat that’s helping protect them.”
He encourages everyone to buckle up and make smart choices while behind the wheel.
“If you don’t want to get a ticket, put your seatbelts on, secure your child in a child seat, don’t drink and drive, don’t drive while impaired and you won’t have a problem from us,” Chancellor said.
Chancellor says the Jones County Sheriff’s Department will release all its Click It or Ticket statistics by the end of the week.
