Alabama woman wanted for burglary in Forrest County

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an Alabama woman wanted for burglary.
An arrest warrant was issued for 19-year-old Layla “Laila” Ownes, of Mount Vernon, Alabama, for burglary of a home, according to the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office.
If you have any information regarding Owens’ location, you are asked to call the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office at 601-544-7800 or submit a tip online at forrestcountysheriff.com/wanted.
