Temperatures dropping after rain passes in Pine Belt

The rain will hold on through the late afternoon and early evening. Then drizzle may stick around through about 9 p.m. tonight. Temperatures will nose dive once the rain comes to an end. Overnight lows tonight will bottom out around 40 degrees.
Monday all of the riff-raff moves out and we are left with plenty of sunshine and much cooler conditions. Highs will be around 50. Then overnight and into Tuesday, lows in the 20s. In fact, we do the same song-and-dance on Tuesday, too. Highs around 50 with lows Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning in the 20s.
Wednesday we start to ease back to around 60 for afternoon highs and lows in the mid to upper 30s. That sticks around on Thursday with a chance for a few light rain showers. The chance for rain on Thursday is around 40 percent.
Friday will feature some lingering showers and highs in the 50s again.
This next weekend, things dry back out and highs will top out in the 50s under mostly sunny conditions.
