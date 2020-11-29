Friday’s USM-UTEP football game cancelled

From University of Southern Mississippi Sports Information
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) – Postponed once, the University of Southern Mississippi-University of Texas-El Paso football game to be played Friday now has been cancelled.
UTEP announced Sunday “a temporary suspension of team activities” for the football program because of coronavirus issues.
USM and UTEP originally was scheduled to play Oct. 17, but the game had to be postponed and later was rescheduled for Friday.
The cancellation marks USM’s second consecutive Conference USA game scratched because of COVID-19.
Last week, the Golden Eagles’ Nov. 27 game at the University of Alabama-Birmingham was nixed because of coronavirus issues.
USM has one game left, a rescheduled conference contest with Florida Atlantic University.
That game, originally scheduled for Oct. 10, now is set for 5:30 p.m., Dec. 10, at M.M. Roberts Stadium.
