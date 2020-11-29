COVID-19 pandemic increasing hunger in Mississippi, non-profit officials say

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The holiday season is here, and for many, that means gathering around the table for a meal, but that is not the case for everyone.
Because of that, Extra Table is partnering with C Spire for its “Tackle Hunger Through Text Messaging” fundraiser.
It is a text-to-give platform. Officials say one of the goals is to make it as easy as possible for people to donate to those in need.
“We’re trying to make it easy this holiday season for people to give and to give often,” said Martha Allen, Executive Director, Extra Table.
Over 600,840 Mississippians are struggling with hunger according to Extra Table, and the COVID-19 pandemic has only made the hunger problem worse in the state according to those officials.
“With COVID we all know someone whose job, salary, everything has changed as a result of this global pandemic,” said Allen. “And so food is- food offers hope, food offers hope for a better tomorrow.”
The holiday season is a driving force behind the fundraiser.
“There are so many people especially at this time of year where we’re going to sit down to a table of plenty,” said Allen. “There are people that are going to sit down to tables that are empty. And we don’t want that for any Mississippian any time of year but especially during the holidays.”
According to Extra Table officials, the fundraiser is being used to raise money for healthy food that Extra Table provides to its over 50 partner food pantries on a monthly basis.
The process to get involved is pretty simple. Text “FEEDS” to 36413 and you’ll receive an automated reply with a link to the donation page. It’s not a cell provider based fundraiser, so anyone can text from any cellular provider.
Officials tell WDAM donations are made through a debit or credit card and will not show up on a cellular bill.
The “Tackle Hunger Through Text Messaging” fundraiser goes through the new year.
