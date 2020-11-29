Carey splits games at ‘Battle of the Beach’

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WDAM) – After a tough loss Friday in the “Battle of the Beach,” William Carey University men’s basketball team picked up a tough win Saturday afternoon.
The Crusaders used a 7-2 spurt with about seven minutes to play to grab a four-point lead and then made it hold up down the stretch as Carey topped Thomas University 73-69.
Carey (2-3) bounced back from 79-69 loss Friday night to Keiser University in the tourney’s opening round.
Jvari Thigpen led Carey Saturday with 18 points and 11 rebounds. Maxwell Starwood added 15 points, while Jonathan Floyd, Dajon Whitworth and Emile Kazenza scored 10 points each.
Thomas (2-6) got 26 points and six rebounds from Trint Bryant; 13 points, seven assists and six steals from Jordan Booker; 11 points from Shamar Brown; and 10 points from Daniel Merrius.
Friday, Carey shot 39.4 percent from the floor and spent the night chasing Keiser (4-3).
The Crusaders fell behind 40-36 at halftime and while the deficit never grew larger than 10 points, Carey never quite could catch up.
Whitworth scored 20 points for Carey, while Starwood added 19 points and eight rebounds.
Keiser got 19 points and seven rebounds from Marko Radulovic. CoreVon Lott added 15 points and four assists, Quiton Glaspie had 13 points and eight rebounds and John Mason finished with 10 points and eight rebounds.
Carey will wrap up “Battle of the Beach” play at 2 p.m. Sunday when it takes on Florida Memorial College.
