USM falls 66-51 to Jacksonville in season opener

From University of Southern Mississippi Sports Information
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WDAM) - New season. New team. First game. Slow start. Poor shooting. Road contest.
The University of Southern Mississippi men’s basketball team transformed those ingredients into a 66-51 season-opening loss Saturday afternoon at Jacksonville University.
“I was a little apprehensive with so many new faces and no tune-up scrimmage to get things going,” USM coach Jay Ladner said. “I wouldn’t say we were deer in headlights to start the game, but we knew Jacksonville relied on the three, and four of their first five shots were from there.
“We had to play from behind the rest of the day.”
The Golden Eagles (0-1) fell behind 9-0, got within three points in the final minute of the first half before trailing 26-20 at the break.
“With all our new faces, I was proud of the way we fought the last eight minutes of the first half,” Ladner said.
“I thought we played with the type of effort we had to play with, but we just didn’t perform well in general. I take responsibility for that, and I have to get our guys ready for that.”
The Dolphins (2-0) built the lead to 34-23 at the start of the second half. USM got within four points twice, but game-long shooting woes hampered the Golden Eagles’ comeback hopes.
USM shot a dismal 30.8 percent from the field (20-of-65), including 16.7 percent from 3-point range (3-of-18).
The Golden Eagles hurt themselves at the free-throw line as well, missing 57.9 percent of their foul shots, including a number of one-and-one front ends.
Jacksonville didn’t shoot lights out, hitting 19-of-50 shots (38.0 percent).
But the Dolphins shot nearly 50 percent from 3-point range (9-of-20), and though they hit just 67.9 percent of their free throws, they more than doubled USM’s bounty from the foul line (17 points to eight points).
USM’s rebounding prowess helped the Golden Eagles hang around within striking distance for the bulk of the game. The Golden Eagles outrebounded the Dolphins 49-40, pulling down 21 offensive rebounds in the game.
Newcomer Tae Hardy led USM with 15 points, seven rebounds and two steals. Justin Jackson scored 10 points and grabbed four rebounds in his debut as a Golden Eagle.
Veteran forward Tyler Stevenson finished with seven points and a game-high eight rebounds.
Hardy, Johnson and DeAndre Pinckney got their first starts as Golden Eagles, joining returnees Stevenson and LaDavius Draine
Jacksonville put four players in double-figure scoring.
Dontarius James, whose 3-pointer right before halftime blunted USM’s momentum, scored a game-high 21 points to go along with eight rebounds. James hit 5-of-10 shots from the floor, including 4-of-8 from 3-point range.
Bryce Workman added 11 points and seven rebounds, Diante Wood had 10 points and five rebounds and Tyreese Davis chipped in 10 points.
USM will open the home portion of its 2020-21 schedule when it welcomes William Carey University to Reed Green Coliseum at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
