Suspect at large after fleeing from traffic stop in Jones Co.

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A man is at large after fleeing from a traffic stop on foot on State Route 15 near Will Young Road Saturday.
According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Office, deputies are searching the area for the suspect, Kolton Pearson.
Pearson and a companion, 36-year-old Amanda Thompson, of Macon, Mo., was driving a Chrysler Town & Country van that was reported stolen out of Missouri.
Both Pearson and Thompson have warrants out of Missouri with extradition requested and Thompson was arrested at the scene of the traffic stop.
Pearson is described as a white male wearing a camouflage jacket, bandana, cap and blue jeans.
JCSO is asking anyone who sees the suspect, avoid him and call 911 to report his location, and do not attempt to make contact with him.
Deer hunters who are in the woods near the area should be on alert for the suspect in the woods.
