Showers and storms to push through Pine Belt Sunday

The clouds are going to hold on through the rest of tonight with a few breaks developing for a few spots after midnight. Temperatures will hold in the 60s through sundown and then only drop back into the mid-50s overnight.
Sunday will be soggy with showers and storms pushing through the area during the morning, afternoon and into evening. It won’t be an “all-day rain” but it sure will feel like. Breaks will occur here and there, but they may only last for 30 minutes for some spots, while others may see breaks as long as an hour or two. Either way, it’ll be a great day to stay inside and spend time eating leftovers.
While the rain will get most of the attention, there is also a threat for a few severe storms on Sunday. The chance is pretty limited and the window of opportunity will likely be between 1p and 5p, but the threat isn’t zero, so please keep your NOAA Weather Radio nearby and have the ability to be alerted.
Monday all of the riff-raff moves out and we are left with plenty of sunshine and much cooler conditions. Highs will be in the 50s and overnight lows in the 20s on Monday, Monday night and Tuesday and Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.
Wednesday we start to ease back to around 60 for afternoon highs and lows in the mid to upper 30s. That sticks around on Thursday with a chance for a few light rain showers. The chance for rain on Thursday is around 40-percent.
Friday will feature some lingering showers and highs in the 50s again.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.