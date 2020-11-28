Pine Belt Holiday Expo gives shoppers new options for gifts

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Pine Belt residents were invited to “shop small” Saturday during the annual Pine Belt Holiday Expo & Christmas Market.
It was held at the Historic Train Depot.
Shoppers could find clothing, health and beauty products and other items from local vendors.
“We’re keeping safe, we’re doing this event as safe as we can,” said Jennifer Clark, owner of Emerge Events.
Emerge Events produced the event.
“But, it was really important to get people shopping local and getting everybody coming out and buying from local vendors for Christmas this year,” Clark said.
“We want to get out and see the community this year, so they can get to know Unity Kreations and know that we’re still here,” said Jasmine Plummer, a vendor with Unity Kreations. “We know COVID is still going on, but we’re wearing our masks and we have a great product that we want the community to see.”
“We have done great,” said vendor Kelsey Medley, co-founder of Mississipptea. “The outcome here is awesome and people are finding out about tea and it’s a locally-harvested tea, so it’s even better for shop local.”
This was the ninth year for the event.
