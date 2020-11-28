Old-fashioned Christmas celebrated at Landrum’s in Laurel

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - One Jones County family business welcomed holiday shoppers on Small Business Saturday who were not only looking for bargains but also hoping to learn more about how the holidays were celebrated in the past.
It was all part of the 37th annual “Christmas at the Homestead” at Landrum’s Homestead and Village.
That’s a living history museum, complete with a general store, blacksmith shop, watermill gristmill and a chapel.
Saturday’s activities included demonstrations from Civil War re-enactors and several live musical performances.
“Look how unique small-town family businesses are,” said Susan Landrum with Landrum’s Homestead & Village. “There’s a unique human touch to that and I think if we all continue to support them, they’ll continue to open.”
“Oh, (the atmosphere) is super festive,” said Shannon Allen, who was visiting with the homestead & village with her five-year-old son, Benjamin. “I absolutely love it, I don’t even know how much to say I love Christmas.”
“Christmas at the Homestead” will also take place Sunday, from 12 p.m. - 8 p.m.
