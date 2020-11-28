Oak Grove football headed to Class 6A championship

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The first thing an opponent might want to avoid is feeding turnovers to The Machine that is the Oak Grove High School football team’s offense.
To the delight of the Warriors, that’s precisely what Northwest Rankin High School did Friday night in a rematch of Region 6-3A foes in the Class 6A South State final.
Oak Grove turned four Cougar turnovers into four touchdowns, including a pair of game-clinching scores in the fourth quarter, on its way to a 43-24 victory.
It marked the ninth time in 11 games that the Warriors have scored at least 40 points.
“It feels great,” junior quarterback Kabe Barnett, who threw for three touchdowns and ran for a fourth. “We’ve been waiting all season just to get here and go to state.”
Playing in a persistent rain that alternated between annoying to steady, Oak Grove (12-0) earned a spot in the Class 6A State Championship game for a third consecutive season.
“Our guys were just a resilient bunch (Friday),” Oak Grove coach Drew Causey said. “You know, the weather was bad, raining the whole time, and I’m just proud of the fight our guys have.
“Now, we get to go play for a state championship and that’s always special.”
The Warriors will face defending Class 6A state champions, Oxford High School, in a rematch of the 2019 title game at 7 p.m. Friday at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Jackson.
The Chargers (12-0) extended their winning streak to 25 games with a come-from-behind, 31-27 victory over Clinton High School Friday in the Class 6A North State championship game.
Oxford won its first state title with a 31-21 victory over Oak Grove last December.
Oak Grove had to come from behind twice Friday against the Cougars (9-4).
Northwest Rankin grabbed a 7-0 lead in the first quarter after an Oak Grove fumble set up the Cougars at the Warriors’ 38-yard line.
Northwest Rankin cashed in the giveaway om a 1-yard touchdown run by junior Cam Marion.
Oak Grove tied the game 7-7 early in the second quarter. Sophomore cornerback Jaylen Aborom returned a Northwest Rankin fumble 10 yards to the Cougars’ 11-yard line, and shortly after, senior running back Courtland Harris went 3 yards for the game-tying touchdown.
Harris would finish with three touchdowns on the evening, including two rushing.
The Warriors would score twice in a 49-second span in the final two minutes of the first half, thanks in part to a Northwest Rankin turnover.
Oak Grove drove 80 yards to take a 14-7 lead with less than 90 seconds left in the first half on Barnett’s 8-yard run, and on their ensuing possession, the Cougars fumbled the ball away at the Warriors 18-yard line.
Two plays later, Barnett found senior Raheem Fairley with a 15-yard touchdown pass. The extra point was blocked, but the Warriors took a 20-7 lead and momentum into the locker room at halftime.
But Northwest Rankin came out swinging in the second half.
The Cougars’ offensive front gave senior quarterback Caleb Parten enough protection to hit senior receiver Jordan Cavitt in mid-stride along the visitors’ sideline with a 52-yard touchdown pass that got Northwest Rankin within 20-14.
Oak Grove kept Northwest Rankin’s second drive of the second half alive on a roughing the punter call, and Marion carried five consecutive plays for 57 yards, including a 41-yard scoring burst through the right side.
Christian Baglione’s extra point was good, and suddenly, Northwest Rankin held a 21-20 lead.
But the Warriors answered immediately.
Barnett found junior Tyrell Pollard with a little swing pass that turned into a 31-yard gain. Barnett then kept the ball on the next snap, and raced 20 yards to the Northwest 24-yard line.
One play later, Barnett and Fairley hooked up on a 24-yard touchdown pass as the Warriors regained the lead, 27-21, with 3:22 left in the quarter.
“We just had to finish the game,” Barnett said. “We weren’t going to come all this way and lose.”
A Baglione field goal of 29 yards cut the lead to 27-24 with 1:55 to play in the third quarter, but Michael Owens responded with a 36-yard field goal early in the fourth period to push the lead back to six points, 30-24.
Aborom then stepped into the spotlight again, intercepting Parten on consecutive Northwest Rankin possessions.
Aborom’s first interception and 8-yard return set up the Warriors at the Cougars’ 18-yard line. On a third-and-7 from the 15-yard line, Barnett threw a dart to Harris that carried him into the end zone for a 37-24 lead with 8:02 left in the game.
After the ensuing kickoff, Aborom was at it again, diving in from the side to pick off a pass at Northwest Rankin’s 42-yard line. Five plays later, Harris found a seam and bolted 25 yards for a touchdown that all but sealed the win with 4:29 to play.
Northwest drove to a first-and-goal at the Oak Grove 10, but turned the ball over on downs after two incompletions, a sack and a pass batted down at the line.
“I think you can simplify it and just say, ‘The heart of a warrior,’” Causey said. “Our guys have got a ton of heart and they want to win really bad.
“So, just proud of them and the way they played (Friday) in bad weather and less than ideal circumstances. Just the way our guys fought, I couldn’t be (prouder) of them.”
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.