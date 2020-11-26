Pine Belt Prep Football-Week XII-Roundup I

FOXWORTH, Miss (WDAM) _ For a second consecutive meeting in Foxworth this year between Marion County archrivals, West Marion and Columbia high schools, the outcome was not decided until the final moments.
Friday night, it was the Wildcats’ turn to celebrate.
Junior quarterback Carter Smith found senior Dashod Ball with a 9-yard touchdown pass with 5 seconds left to play as Columbia pulled out an 18-13 victory in the Class 3A South State semifinals.
Columbia (10-2), which had lost 7-6 in overtime to the Trojans during the regular season, scored twice in the fourth quarter to overcome a 13-6 West Marion lead.
The Wildcats (10-2) will visit unbeaten Region 8-3A rival Magee High School at 7 p.m. Friday in the Class 3A South State title game.
It will mark the fourth consecutive season that a team from Region 8-3A has represented the South in the Class 3A championship game.
Columbia took a 6-0 lead in the second quarter on junior Omar Johnson’s 6-yard run, only to see Weast Marion (9-3) tie the game at halftime on senior quarterback Jayden Duncan’s 6-yard pass to senior Qavonte Swanigan.
The Trojans took a 13-6 lead early in the fourth quarter when Duncan and Swanigan hooked up again through the air on a 2-yard pass and Duncan followed with the extra=point kick.
Johnson pulled the Wildcats within 13-12 on an 8-yard, setting up the final-second drama.
MAGEE, Miss. (WDAM) - Senior quarterback Chandler Pittman threw for four touchdowns Friday as the unbeaten Trojans advanced to the Class 3A South State championship game,
Pittman completed 21-of-28 passes for 230 yards. He also rushed for 112 yards on 14 carries against the Lions (8-4).
Senior Xavier Franks caught nine passes for 115 yards and two touchdowns, while senior Cayden Bridges caught six passes for 61 yards and also rushed five for 7 yards and a touchdown.
Sophomore Kyerston Tucker had two catches for 17 yards and a score and Jawon Shaw caught a 20-yard touchdown pass.
TAYLORSVILLE, Miss. - Senior running back Jeffrey Pittman ran for four touchdowns and added a 2-point conversion catch as the defending Class 2A champions rolled into their fourth consecutive South State title game.
Pittman, who ran for 178 yards on 22 carries, keyed a ground game that amassed 361 yards rushing.
Senior Travis Keyes added 79 yards and a touchdown on four carries, while senior quarterback Ty Keyes ran for 77 yards on four carries.
Taylorsville (10-1) will host fellow Region 5-2A member, Enterprise-Clarke High School, at 7 p.m. Friday. The Bulldogs (9-1) topped Scott Central High School 21-14 Friday.
Taylorsville handed Enterprise-Clarke its lone of the season on a touchdown pass with less than a minute to play. It’s the narrowest margin of victory for the Tartars this season.
Friday, Ty Keyes completed 10-of-13 passes for 194 yards and four touchdowns. He also ran for a 2-point conversion and threw for a second one.
Senior Tyrese Keyes caught five passes for 105 yards and two touchdowns and Arterious Miller caught three passes and two scores.
In three playoff games, Ty Keyes has completed 81.6 percent (31-of-38) of his passes for 667 yards and 10 touchdowns with no interceptions. He has thrown three incompletions twice, one incompletion once.
Class 2A’s “Mr. Football,” has averaged 13.6 yards per carry with 109 yards and a touchdown on eight carries in the three postseason games.
The Tartars’ offense is humming, averaging 54 points a game in the playoffs.
LUMBERTON, Miss. (WDAM) - Senior running back Robert Henry rushed for 222 yards and three touchdowns on 18 carries and the Panthers’ defense stonewalled the Red Devils Friday in a Class 1A South State semifinal game.
The win put Lumberton (10-1) into the Class 1A South State championship game for the second consecutive season and the fourth time in Coach Zach Jones’ six-year tenure.
Lumberton will host Simmons High School at 7 p.m. Friday. The Blue Devils (4-0) advanced with a 56-26 victory Friday over Sebastopol High School.
Simmons will have to deal with a Lumberton running game that features not only Class 1A’s “Mr. Football” in Henry, but also junior quarterback Rodney Parker and junior running back Shavante Toney.
The Panthers (10-1), who won their 10th consecutive game, rushed for 419 yards against Stringer (7-5).
Parker attempted just two passes Friday, completing one to Henry for 11 yards. But he also ran 17 times for 141 yards and a touchdown.
Toney added 56 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries. He also had a pair of 2-point conversion runs.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.