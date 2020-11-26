Partly cloudy day set for Thanksgiving

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Becoming partly cloudy later today with highs in the lower to mid-70s. For tonight look for a 20 percent chance for a shower after midnight with holding steady in the lower 60s.
On Friday look for mostly cloudy skies with a 60 percent chance for showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the mid-70s. Friday night look for more showers and thunderstorms with lows in the upper 50s. The chance for rain is 60 percent.
On Saturday expect a 40 percent chance for showers and possible thunderstorms with high in the 60s and lows in the 50s.
Rain and a slight chance for a thunderstorm will occur on Sunday with highs in the 60s and lows in the lower 40s.
Skies will clear on Monday in the afternoon and it will turn much colder. Expect highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s and lows in the upper 20s to around 30.
Sunny skies cover the area for Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s and lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.
