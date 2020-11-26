1,746 new COVID-19 cases confirmed, 18 additional deaths reported

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state has risen to 147,300.
MSDH reported 1,746 COVID-19 cases and 18 additional deaths on Thursday, bringing the state total to 147,382 cases and 3,763 deaths.
One death was reported from the Pine Belt area as it comes from Covington County.
Positive test results may have been made during the past several days and represent individuals who became ill a week ago or more.
In the 10 Pine Belt counties, 16,295 COVID-19 cases and 417 deaths have been reported:
- Covington: 1,209 cases, 38 deaths
- Forrest: 3,750 cases, 86 deaths
- Greene: 597 cases, 22 deaths
- Jasper: 817 cases, 22 deaths
- Jefferson Davis: 560 cases, 17 deaths
- Jones: 3,524 cases, 88 deaths
- Lamar: 2,863 cases, 49 deaths
- Marion: 1,148 cases, 46 deaths
- Perry: 658 cases, 26 deaths
- Wayne: 1,169 cases, 23 deaths
MSDH also is reporting over 121,637 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.
Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.
Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.
Health officials said patients must have symptoms of COVID-19, which include a fever of 100.4 and severe cough or chest pain, to be tested. Anyone wanting to be tested should call ahead to make arrangements first.
To date, more than 1.28 million people have been tested for coronavirus in Mississippi.
