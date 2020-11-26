Hattiesburg organizations help those in need this Thanksgiving

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Across Hattiesburg Thursday, different organizations provided meals to help those in need so that they could celebrate Thanksgiving.
Volunteers with Recover, Rebuild, Restore South Mississippi, or R3SM, spent the day serving others.
“I’ve been in the position before as a single mother sometimes on the holidays not having enough to buy a little something special, having to choose between paying a bill and buying a little something special for a meal,” said Mavis Creagh, executive director of R3SM. “Something like a meal, especially on a holiday with everything that’s been going on, really can restore hope and give a boost to a community. So that’s why I’m very thankful and grateful to be providing meals today.”
Other volunteers said Thanksgiving is all about being thankful for blessings – and blessing others in the community.
“Because I grew up in this neighborhood and I like to give back to my neighborhood,” volunteer George Fairley said. “I grew up in and I see hungry kids and hungry people and I would like to feed them if I got it to give.”
“How can it not be an honor and a pleasure when God has given us the opportunity to help people around you that you’re trying to help, and you never know when help is coming to help you,” said Amatullah Shabazz, another volunteer.
At the Fieldhouse for the Homeless, volunteers helped serve the annual Thanksgiving meal.
“Every Thanksgiving we try to give back to the community. We do it every year and we get a great response from the community,” Jerry Steele said.
For God’s Glory, a family ministry in West Hattiesburg, passed out plates and clothing to the Edwards Street community.
“Even though I live in a neighborhood that’s less fortunate, God has blessed my family and we always have food,” Tracey Morgan said. “So this is my heart, my passion, to give to people to help people out, I ride around and feed the homeless all the time.”
“But it’s something that we live to do,” Quinia Morgan added. “This is our purpose and this is what we were called to do. We’ve had times where we were less fortunate, so we know how it is to not have and we want to let the people know no matter where you are, no matter the neighborhood you live in, God still sees you worthy enough to make sure that you are provided a meal.”
Another organization that feeds those in need, Christian Services, was closed Thursday but its daily soup kitchen opens Friday at noon.
