Weekend trash cleanup improves Dist. 5 Covington County community

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Dozens of volunteers from the Jones Chapel Community of Covington County have made a difference in beautifying their neighborhood.
A “Team Up to Clean Up” event last Saturday removed lots of litter from the sides of roads like Jones chapel and Roscoe McDaniel roads.
Resident Rosie Jackson teamed up with District Five supervisor Arthur Keys to host the event.
She says about 40 volunteers participated.
Keys says more than 150 bags of trash were collected, which filled two large county trailers.
He says he’d like to hold a similar cleanup event soon in the Hopewell Community.
He also says he wants to install some camouflaged trail cameras at a few intersections to catch those who are littering local roads.
