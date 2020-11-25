Taylorsville teacher wins WDAM, TEC Golden Apple Award

TAYLORSVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - This month’s TEC and WDAM Golden Apple Award winner is Taylor Hester, a second-grade teacher at Taylorsville Elementary School.
Hester’s nominator said she helped some of her students get through the loss of a parent, and her love for her students goes beyond the classroom.
WDAM’s Karrie Leggett-Brown surprised Hester with the award.
“It’s all about the kids, that’s all I can say,” Hester said. “I do it for the kids. Nothing else but for these kids. Their well-being is my job and if I can help them through life, through their troubled times and it helps them, then I’ve done my job.”
Hester is a third-year teacher and was thankful for those that have helped her along.
“I’ve had great mentor teachers,” Hester said. “I could not have done this without them. They’ve helped me so much and guided me and mentored me. I couldn’t have done it without my mentor teachers helping me.”
If you would like to nominator an educator, go to wdam.com/goldenapple.
