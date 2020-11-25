State medical association calls for statewide mask mandate

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The state’s largest physician advocacy organization is calling on Gov. Tate Reeves to reimplement a statewide mask mandate.
On Wednesday, the Mississippi State Medical Association called on state officials to again require masks, citing the rising number of COVID-19 cases.
The news comes as state reports higher number of cases, and as hospitals are at or beyond capacity with new COVID patients. On Wednesday, more than 1,000 new cases were reported.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted healthcare delivery at every level. Our state’s healthcare system cannot continue to bear the overwhelming strain of the outbreak at its current state,” Dr. Claude Brunson, MSMA executive director said in a statement.
“The present stress on the healthcare system affects the ability of patients to get emergency care they desperately need.”
Earlier in the week, University of Mississippi Medical Center Vice Chancellor Lou Ann Woodward also called for a statewide mandate, said the state’s county-by-county approach in issuing mask mandates was not working.
The association says science has “proven” that masks are the best defense against the virus, and says new data released by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention supports that fact.
“When leaders fail to lead, then we often see a poor performance from those who are attempting to follow,” MSMA president Dr. Mark Horne said. “The anti-mask, anti-personal distancing, anti-anything to slow the spread of the disease is an article of faith. And faith is not subject to fact.”
MSMA is a physician advocacy organization that represents around 5,000 physicians and medical students.
