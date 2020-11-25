Shower, thunderstorms chances for Wednesday afternoon

Look for partly cloudy skies today with a good chance for showers and thunderstorms especially in the afternoon. Some of these storms may be on the severe side so keep with future updates.
The highs today will be in the mid-70s. The rain will end this evening and turning cooler with mostly clear skies overnight with lows in the mid-40s.
Expect sunny skies to return on Thanksgiving with highs in the lower 70s. On Thanksgiving night there is a slight chance for showers with lows in the lower 50s.
On Friday look for cloudy conditions with a good chance for showers and possible thunderstorms. The chance of rain is 70 percent. Highs will be in the lower 70s.
On Saturday you can expect a 40 percent chance for showers with highs around 60 and lows in the mid-40s.
On Sunday you can expect more rain with highs in the upper 50s and lows in the upper 30s.
A 30 percent chance for showers Monday morning followed by clearing skies with highs around 50 and lows in the upper 20s.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.