Player of the Week - West Jones Defensive Back Cedric Bender

SOSO, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mustangs advanced to the South State title game for the third year in a row after they beat Laurel on Friday night with a 42-21 win. One of the biggest plays of the game came from defensive back Cedric Bender. The senior recovered a fumble and returned it 93 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter, which gave West Jones a lead it would never lose the rest of the night.
“I just saw the opportunity and went for it,” said Bender. “He fumbled and I picked up the ball and scored a touchdown. It got us back in the game.”
“It was the difference in the game,” said Mustangs head coach Scott Pierson. “It really changed momentum. Laurel is one of those teams when they get ahead in the game, they’re hard to beat, especially at home. They were fixing to go up. He made a great play on the ball then went 90-some yards for a touchdown. It changed the whole game.”
West Jones will visit Pascagoula this Friday night in the 5A South State title game. Kickoff set for 7 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.