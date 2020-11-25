Player of the Week - West Jones Defensive Back Cedric Bender

SOSO, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mustangs advanced to the South State title game for the third year in a row after they beat Laurel on Friday night with a 42-21 win. One of the biggest plays of the game came from defensive back Cedric Bender. The senior recovered a fumble and returned it 93 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter, which gave West Jones a lead it would never lose the rest of the night.