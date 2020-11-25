1,092 new COVID-19 cases confirmed, 16 additional deaths reported

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state has risen to 145,600.
MSDH reported 1,092 COVID-19 cases and 16 additional deaths on Wednesday, bringing the state total to 145,636 cases and 3,745 deaths.
Three deaths were reported from the Pine Belt area as Covington, Jones and Perry counties each reported one death.
Positive test results may have been made during the past several days and represent individuals who became ill a week ago or more.
MSDH also is reporting over 121,637 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.
In the 10 Pine Belt counties, 16,089 COVID-19 cases and 416 deaths have been reported:
- Covington: 1,197 cases, 37 deaths
- Forrest: 3,713 cases, 86 deaths
- Greene: 584 cases, 22 deaths
- Jasper: 812 cases, 22 deaths
- Jefferson Davis: 550 cases, 17 deaths
- Jones: 3,467 cases, 88 deaths
- Lamar: 2,834 cases, 49 deaths
- Marion: 1,116 cases, 46 deaths
- Perry: 654 cases, 26 deaths
- Wayne: 1,162 cases, 23 deaths
Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.
Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.
Health officials said patients must have symptoms of COVID-19, which include a fever of 100.4 and severe cough or chest pain, to be tested. Anyone wanting to be tested should call ahead to make arrangements first.
To date, more than 1.28 million people have been tested for coronavirus in Mississippi.
