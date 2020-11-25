Hattiesburg sales tax collections continue record-setting trend

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The city of Hattiesburg continues to set monthly records for sales tax receipts.
Mississippi Department of Revenue reporting for November shows the city collected more than $2 million in sales tax receipts, reaching the highest number for November on record.
This comes after the city recorded the highest monthly figures for October, September and August as well.
The November receipts reflect how much was purchased in Hattiesburg during the month of September. The August through October receipts show economic activity during the months June through September.
The city provided the following figures for the past four months:
- November 2020 sales tax receipts - $2,073,705.48 (highest November on record)
- October 2020 sales tax receipts – $1,938,916.97 (highest October on record)
- September 2020 sales tax receipts – $1,972,206.75 (highest September on record)
- August 2020 sales tax receipts – $2,025,615.49 (highest August on record).
The record-setting numbers come as the city and the nation continue to weather the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Hattiesburg retailers have done an incredible job of adapting to meet the many challenges brought on by COVID-19, and this fourth consecutive month of record sales tax collections is a testament to their hard work and creativity,” Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker said in a news release. “While we can’t be certain if this trend will continue, it is largely due to their tremendous adjustment in providing creative and safe environments for their customers while still prioritizing public health.”
The monthly sales tax receipts only show the base 7% sales tax and no not include the 1% sales tax at restaurants, hotels and motels.
“During this holiday shopping season, I encourage our residents to support local businesses, wear masks and show kindness to our many retail workers.”
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.