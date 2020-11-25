Hattiesburg Fire Department gives safety tips on grease fires

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - As the Thanksgiving holiday quickly approaches, the Hattiesburg Fire Department is reminding residents of the dangers of the kitchen.
Thursday may be a busy day for many, with more people than average in the kitchen. Because of that, members of the Hattiesburg Fire Department are stressing the importance of taking extra precautions.
“When you get too many tasks going at one time, you’ll leave something on the burner and then it’ll light up,” said Kirk Nelson, a firefighter with the Hattiesburg Fire Department.
Nelson says grease fires are fairly common. He says the main thing to avoid doing in a grease fire is pouring water on the flames.
He says the reaction between the oil and water can result in a large flame.
“What happens is when you put the water into the hot grease, it flash-steams and explodes the grease out, so it’ll go everywhere,” said Nelson. “So, the water and the oil don’t mix naturally. What will happen because you’re cooking at higher than boiling temperatures. So when you put water in there, they have that explosive reaction and if you put more water on it’ll spread more.”
Nelson says to put out a grease fire, cover the flames, remove the pan and turn off the heat source.
Many folks may be deep-frying a turkey, which can also be dangerous. HFD officials say to make sure the turkey is completely thawed before frying.
“When you’re frying a turkey, what will happen is the water that’s inside is not completely thawed,” said Nelson. “You have water that is frozen, and it’ll flash the seam and it can blow the turkey out of the pot.”
He adds the turkey should be thawed a few days before frying.
