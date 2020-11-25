Governor requesting federal aid in wake of Hurricane Zeta

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Gov. Tate Reeves is requesting a federal disaster declaration for individual and public assistance, as well as U.S. Small Business Administration assistance, following Hurricane Zeta.
Zeta made landfall in late October, bringing with it eight feet of storm surge and maximum wind gusts of approximately 100 miles per hour, according to a release from the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA).
Preliminary damage assessments conducted by FEMA, MEMA and local governments determined there was $79 million in damage to public infrastructure and more than $10 million in damage to homes and businesses.
Through the assessments, agencies determined that six counties met the threshold to receive individual assistance and small business assistance. Eight counties met the threshold for public assistance, the news release states.
Individual and SBA assistance has been requested for George, Greene, Jackson, Hancock, Harrison and Stone counties.
Public assistance has been requested for George, Green, Jackson, Hancock, Harrison, Perry, Stone and Wayne counties.
The requests now must be signed off on by the president.
