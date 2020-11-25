Five more Hattiesburg city employees test positive for COVID-19

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The city of Hattiesburg reported five more cases of COVID-19 within the city’s workforce on Wednesday.
The new cases have been recorded since Nov. 20 and are employees in the Hattiesburg Fire Department and municipal court.
The city provided the following information on the five employees that tested positive:
- An employee with the Hattiesburg Fire Department tested positive on Nov. 20. The employee’s last day at work was Nov 20. Two direct exposures have been traced to this employee.
- A Hattiesburg Fire Department dispatch employee tested positive on Nov. 21. The employee’s last day at work was Nov. 19. Three direct exposures have been traced to this employee, though all have tested negative for the coronavirus.
- An employee in the municipal court tested positive on Monday. The employee’s last day at work was Nov. 18. Ten direct exposures were traced to this employee. One direct exposure tested positive for COVID-19. The other nine tested negative.
- An employee in the municipal court tested positive on Monday. The employee’s last day at work was Monday. No additional direct exposures have been traced to this employee.
- An employee with the Hattiesburg Fire Department tested positive on Tuesday. The employee’s last day at work was Monday. Two direct exposures have been traced to this employee.
The new cases bring the total number of COVID-19 cases in the city’s workforce to 56 since March.
Employees who have had direct or indirect exposure have been notified and are being tested. Tests can also be scheduled for employees who did not have direct or indirect exposure but wish to be cautious.
