West Jasper School District, TEC complete fiber internet installation

JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - In Jasper County, TEC and the West Jasper School District collaborated on a fiber internet installation that finished up a few days ago.
Since it serves a rural county, the West Jasper School District received some funding from the Mississippi Department of Education to spend on virtual learning needs.
“We were allotted $390,000, and we felt like the best use of it would be to put fiber in the ground to serve our students and our community,” Superintendent Warren Woodrow said.
And the money had to be spent by a deadline.
“We had a very tight timeline, we would have to get this project done and paid for by Dec. 1, 2020,” Woodrow said.
Bay Springs-based telephone and internet company, TEC, took on the installation and worked closely with the district to plan and execute the project. The company began work on Oct. 24, and just four weeks later, the project is complete.
“I am very proud of our local teams here in Bay Springs because they got on the project, attacked it and did an incredible job. And we buried almost 10 miles of fiber, and we passed 135 homes, and currently, we have about 90 new customers on that fiber,” TEC executive vice president Joey Garner said.
Garner said that customers get one gigabit of fiber internet, which can reliably handle multiple devices streaming, uploading and downloading on the internet service.
“When you’re streaming or video conferencing with someone, you have a better throughput. There’s not as much latency, there’s not static, it’s a clear picture. That download and upload speed is a good, quality, dependable service,” Garner said.
While the West Jasper School District is using a traditional in-person schedule, there is a virtual opt-out option. Also, any students quarantining because of the virus are doing school online from home for the length of their quarantine.
