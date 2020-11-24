USM-UAB football game canceled by COVID

From the University of Southern Mississippi Sports Information Department
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) – The University of Southern Mississippi canceled Friday morning’s Conference USA football game at the University of Alabama-Birmingham because of COVID-19 concerns within the Golden Eagle program.
The game was to be the finale for the Blazers at historic Legion Field.
UAB is scheduled to move its home football games next year to Protective Stadium, a $174 million open-air stadium at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex.
The cancellation was the first this season for USM (2-7), which had seen two prior games postponed and rescheduled.
The Golden Eagles were set to host Florida Atlantic University on Oct. 10, but saw the game postponed because of coronavirus issues within the Owls’ program. The teams are now scheduled to meet on Dec. 10.
USM also was scheduled to play Oct. 17 at the University of Texas-El Paso, but postponed the game until Dec. 4 because of COVID-19 concerns within the USM program.
UAB (4-3) has not played a football gamer since Oct. 31. The Blazers followed a game with Louisiana Tech University with a bye week, then saw two consecutive games canceled because of coronavirus issues.
