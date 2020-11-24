Tubb wins Miss. House District 87 runoff

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Joseph Tubb won a special election runoff for House District 87 on Tuesday.
Tubb received 58% of the vote to defeat Matthew Conoly for the seat in the House of Representatives.
House District 87 represents parts of Forrest and Lamar counties.
The seat was vacated after William Andrews resigned back in March.
In the Nov. 3 election, Tubb led a field of three candidates but failed to reach a majority, leading to a runoff with Conoly.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.